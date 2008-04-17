Internal Microsoft Vista Video is as Painful as Videos Get

You've gotta wonder how, in a company the size of Microsoft, there's not a single person who has the balls to step up and say "Hey, you know what? This Vista music video we're making for the sales department, complete with a cheesy Bruce Springsteen impersonator and horrible music, damages the dignity of not only everyone involved in its production, but everyone who watches it." Seriously, how did this little slice of cringe-inducing embarrassment ever get made? What year is this? I need to lie down. I'm sorry. Check the video after the jump.



[NeoWin via CrunchGear]