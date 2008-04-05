Interactive Textiles Make Your Lack of Basketball Skills More Audible

At first glance, interactive textiles that memorise the motions of a perfect shot in basketball seem like they'd be amazingly beneficial. I mean, hey, if I could wear some fancy shirt that would force my arm to always shoot well, I'd be in the NBA! Unfortunately, the interactive textiles that were developed in Australia for netball (?) and basketball players do no such thing. Instead, they recognise the movement of an ideal shot and simply play a set of audible beats, helping athletes "get in the groove" by following the rhythm of the shot. Uh, alright. That's all well and good, but let's work on that shirt that can make me an NBA superstar, OK? [Physorg via New Launches]