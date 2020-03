Now this, this is pretty cool. This interactive hologram is controlled with gestures, allowing you to adjust what you see by pointing and moving your arm. It looks to be a pretty early prototype with rather rudimentary functions, but damn does it have awesome implications. I'd love to have something like this set up in my living room, using it as a gigantic "touchscreen" to sort through my media library with fancy 3D menus. I love living in the future. [Fresh Creation and Catchyoo]