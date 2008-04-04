Intel Working on Anti-Theft Tech for Laptops

Intel is currently hard at work on its new Anti-Theft Technology (ATT), a relatively vague new project that would help prevent theft by making a computer inoperable without the owners permission. It differs from disc encryption methods of protection by rendering the computer inoperable even if the drive has been swapped out. Intel's currently working with a number of other companies on the project, but don't expect to see the fruits of their labour until the fourth quarter of this year or later. [ArsTechnica]