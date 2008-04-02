Intel Reveals All About Atom Processor Range

The detailed specs on Intel's upcoming small'n'cheap Atom processor are now up for grabs. From data released at the Intel Developer Forum in Shanghai, it looks like the first Atom releases will be five different CPUs, destined for a range of portable or "net-top" machines. Each chip has 512kB of on-board L2 caching and supports SSE3 instructions, but will have different processor core speeds and frontside bus speeds. Prices will run from US$45 for the cheapest to US$160 for the fastest CPU. For the processor fanatics among you, details below.

Z500

800MHz clock, 400 MHz frontside bus. No HyperThreading. TDP of 0.65W

Z510

1.1GHz clock, 400 MHz frontside bus. No HyperThreading. TDP of 2W

Z520

1.33GHz clock, 533MHz frontside bus. Supports HyperThreading. TDP of 2W

Z530

1.6GHz clock, 533MHz frontside bus. Supports HyperThreading. TDP of 2W

Z540

1.86GHz clock, 533MHz frontside bus. Supports HyperThreading. TDP of 2.2W

The Atom processors also are combined with the former "Paulsbo" System Controller Hub chipset and wireless adaptors into the Centrino Atom package. The SCH takes command of north and south bridges, memory control, PCI express, USB and other connectivity and an integrated GPU. This last supports Direct X9, and Intel says the top range version can also cope with HD 1080i output. That's pretty impressive for a chip that may be destined for portable gadgets.

Intel is ready to go with all these chips, and wants them to be on sale within 60 days. [Reg Hardware and Reuters]