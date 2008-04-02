INFO Live Connected Bracelet Design Beats Gold Bracelets

Ever since I gave up my chains in 2005 because they were an insult to God, I've been trying to find a suitable replacement. Since T likes computers as much as he likes wearing gold, T thinks this INFO Live bracelet is just the thing to keep him connected and fashionable at the same time. Not only is it wireless, it can hook up to your printer, your TV, your computer and your camera and control each one with gestures. What? What do you mean it's not real. Mr. T doesn't like to be fooled, sucka. Mr. T has a forecast for you, and it's an 80% chance of pain. [NextGenDesignComp via TechPin via Uber Review]