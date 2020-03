This is Mr T, on the case

Tellin' you inflatable pubs aren't the place

To hang with friends af-ter school

Because it just makes you a fool

Break Down

Break Down

So when you're lonely, when you're all alone

Just call Mr T on the tel-e-phone

Dial 2 1 7 5 3 0 9

And you'll hear Mr T on the line

It won't really be me of course

But it also won't be some talk-ing horse

The Mr. T tape will quell your worries

OK I gotta go, I'm in a hurry.

Break Down

Break Down

