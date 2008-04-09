Inevitable: The Bastard Offspring of a Fridge Magnet and Digital Photo Frame

Digital picture frames are deepening their grip on society... they're bored with being on your keychain and desk, now they've got designs on your fridge door. Meet fridge magnet digital picture frames and try not to scream. Expensive fridges with built in LCD screens? No... just chuck a couple of these up and you can have cycling slideshow of all the family members. 2.4-inch LCD screens, 32MB memory, 11 hours of pics from the USB-rechargeable battery and a built-in clock display. What more could you ask for? US$60. [Redferret]