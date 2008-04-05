iHome's iHL10, iHL20, iHL31 iPod Dock Lamps Are For iPod Dock Haters

iHome just devised a genius iPod dock—a category that's already full up with five times too many models than it really needs—that's not only an iPod dock, but also a lamp. It's an iPod dock lamp, and it's available in three models, one of which is shorter and fatter, another of which comes with a remote. The perfect thing for a desk that's in need of lighting and/or music. At US$49.99, it's neither too expensive for a lamp or too expensive for a dock. If we could only get more of the stuff on our desk to converge, we could actually see our desks. [Checkolite via Slippery Brick via dvice]