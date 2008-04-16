iHome IP99 iPhone Alarm Clock Wakes You Up With No Buzz

IHome today revealed their new IP99 alarm clock/iPhone dock specificially designed to shield out the rather annoying TDMA buzz associated with the iPhone and other GSM phones. The IP99 is the latest to protect against the buzz (the Altec-Lansing we reviewed in February also does this), as this is becoming desirable feature in the speaker docks. The 10W gadget makes use of iHome's Reson8 audio system, which produces pretty decent sound, given the size and price of their devices. The iHome IP99 will sell in June for US$150. [iLounge]