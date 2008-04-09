I've gone off foosball since I had my arse royally kicked when playing with a bunch of friends at a music festival, but Eleven may turn my opinion around. Hand crafted by GRO design and TIM modelling, because they thought foosball was "lacking serious design attention in recent years", it's just gorgeous. The players are machined in brass and chrome, the table itself is meant to be a bit architectural, like real stadiums, and minimal to not distract from the game. It's on show at the upcoming Milan Design Week, 16th to 21st April, and tragically it's just a working model. [Eleventhegame via Uberreview]