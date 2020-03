We've got plenty of clocks around our home, but none of them are as minimal or as stylish as this Icon Clock. Each clock comes in all of one shade (but there are many colours to choose from) and feature two tongue depressor-ish hands. That's it. Pick the colour that matches your motif and decorate away. Here's a secret to interior design from us. Let someone (not you) who doesn't think adding an iPod dock to a room will improve the ambiance. [GNR8 via Better Living Through Design via DVICE]