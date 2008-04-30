i-Bean Head Mounted Video System Puts a Display on Your Glasses

Haven't you always wanted your Armani shades to have an inbuilt TV display, of 21-inch effective size at 1-metre distance? Well, thank the heavens for the i-Bean, as it will grab onto any of your shades with sucker mounts and do exactly that. Sure, it may weigh you down an extra 10g, and will set you back US$385, but think about the geek chic factor. The i-Bean comes equipped with a TV tuner that can operate with either 3 AAA batteries or via AC power, so you can now have Desperate Housewives on the bus, which is no way as cool as it sounds. [Red Ferret]