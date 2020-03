Just what the hell fool came up with this idea? Let me just put my T-focals on and read you what the blurb says. "A soft tub for the body. For children and adults. For play and healing. In the garden or the stylish bathroom." Healing? HEALING? What kinda fool tub gives you healing??? It gives you cleaning, that's what a tub gives you. It's made of EDPM rubber and cork, and I have a message for the sucka behind the design. Ole Jensen? I think you wear panty hose! [pan-dan via SwissMiss]