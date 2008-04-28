Hymotion Prius Plug-in Conversion Kit Gives 40+ Kms Per Litre For Short Distances

Like the previously released EDrive kit, this Hymotion Prius conversion package lets you convert your stock Prius into one that can be plugged in for charging. After a 4.5 hour charge time, your Prius will be able to use more battery power over about 50-65 kms in order achieve that mileage.

The kit isn't cheap—it's US$9995 with 3 year warranty and installation—but it is slightly cheaper than the 2006 US$10-$12k price of the EDrive (we haven't been able to find a more current price). Most of us probably wouldn't pay an extra US$10k on top of the US$20k or so you paid for a Prius in the first place, so you might want to sit tight for factory Plugin EVs in the next few years unless you really, really need to smell your own farts now. [Hymotion]