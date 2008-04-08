HyMini Harnesses The Power of Wind To Charge Your Gadgets

It's been a tough day at the office - your boss has chewed you a new one because you were late to an all important meeting; your secretary has quit because you forgot it was her birthday and your wife has been on the phone all day threatening to leave you if you don't take her on a romantic weekend getaway to reignite the passion.

On top of that, the news reports are saying that the world will end in the next 20 years if we don't become greener. And while you do contemplate rolling around in a pile of radioactive goo to hulk up and take care of all your problems smashing-style, you instead opt for one of these little gadgets to do your part for the environment.

The HyMini is a handheld universal charger / adapter that can harness the power of the sun and wind to charge your gadgets. Simply attach it to the outside of your car, then drive between 14kph and 65kph (any faster and it won't make a difference, any slower and it won't do anything), and you've got yourself instant renewable energy.

Adapters are available for pretty much any type of phone or camera, and it also plugs into the mains power for when you just can't get enough wind or sun juice.