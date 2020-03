Fifty-thousand people compensating for something bought the Hummer HT1 phone. The new HT2 pulls the same trick as the H2 truck—it shrinks the original and adds a brighter coat of paint, with a fresh splash of asinine. In this case, even more so, because it seems to pack the same ho-hum specs as the HT1. At least the camo paint let you pretend it was invisible—now the sunny brick will make sure everyone knows you're a jackass. [Idnes via Slashphone]