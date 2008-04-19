Hulu Video Service Going Mobile?

Talking at the National Association of Broadcasters convention, Hulu CEO Jason Kilar implied that NBC and News Corp.'s (mostly) slick video service could be moving to mobile phones, saying that they're "ripe for the Hulu experience." But, it might not look like the Hulu we know and almost love, since he mentioned that it "may not be identical" everywhere, but he thinks "anything connected to the internet would be a good fit for Hulu." Looks like healthy mobile TV might just materialise in the US. [MocoNews, Broadcasting & Cable]