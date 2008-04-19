How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Hulu Video Service Going Mobile?

Talking at the National Association of Broadcasters convention, Hulu CEO Jason Kilar implied that NBC and News Corp.'s (mostly) slick video service could be moving to mobile phones, saying that they're "ripe for the Hulu experience." But, it might not look like the Hulu we know and almost love, since he mentioned that it "may not be identical" everywhere, but he thinks "anything connected to the internet would be a good fit for Hulu." Looks like healthy mobile TV might just materialise in the US. [MocoNews, Broadcasting & Cable]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
apple ipad-air repairs

Apple Will Fix Your iPad Air For Free If You've Got Blank Screen Issues

Apple announced a new worldwide service program for 3rd generation iPad Air models that experience a strange problem with their screens. According to Apple, the screens on some iPads apparently flicker or flash before going blank permanently, which means bye-bye iPad.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles