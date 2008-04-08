Huge LEGO Yellow Castle Version Looks Bigger than Most Apartments

We are fans of huge LEGO things, from airplanes to ships to spacecrafts, but this colossal version of the legendary Legoland Yellow Castle—for some one of the best LEGO sets in history, including Joel—has to be the most amazing giant concepts we have seen so far. It may look small, but hit the jump to grasp the gargantuan dimensions of this 6:1-scale model, with each original scaled piece made of dozens of regular bricks.
