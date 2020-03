The HTC video driver controversy might be coming to an end, as the promised software fix may or may not be released soon. Why the uncertainty? Because HTC themselves didn't specify whether this update even fixes it, not confirming one way or the other that on it enabling Qualcomm's 2D or 3D graphics support. Actually, we're no more informed after reading, other than know HTC is still working on a fix and it' still coming. [Phone News]