HP's 3-Megapixel Elite Auto Focus Webcam Looks Like a Fancy Stapler

HP's Elite Auto Focus Webcam not only boasts one of the highest megapixel video counts we've seen (3-megapixels), but it's also got a 12-megapixel still image sensor for regular pics. It comes with the stapler-like stand, but you can also clip it onto a monitor for more of an eye-level view. There's AIM, Windows Live Messenger, Skype and Yahoo Messenger compatibility, stereo microphone, USB 2.0, and privacy cover for your alone times. Although you might be buying this for the 3-megapixel video, be aware that you only get about 5-6 FPS in that mode—you'll have to pump it down to VGA resolution for a fluid 30 FPS. [Digital Home Thoughts]