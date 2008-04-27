Probably trying to polish its current poor image, Boeing invited Fortune Magazine to get an inside look into the Dreamliner factory, secret orgy quarters, and the showroom, in which—after spending US$150 million on an empty aircraft—you have to pick the seats, including their A/V entertainment equipment (like whopping 23" LCD monitors in first class), and even the coffee maker. Head to Fortune to see the entire video and gallery. [Fortune]
How to Equip Your Dreamliner (Including 23" Displays for First Class Seats)
Trending Stories Right Now
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Apple Will Fix Your iPad Air For Free If You've Got Blank Screen Issues
Apple announced a new worldwide service program for 3rd generation iPad Air models that experience a strange problem with their screens. According to Apple, the screens on some iPads apparently flicker or flash before going blank permanently, which means bye-bye iPad.