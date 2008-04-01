Hotel Rent Wiis For $50+ HOURLY

The Westin chain of hotels has recently announced that they'll be offering Wii rentals in their 150 locations. How much will they charge? We're not sure yet. But if Manhattan's Le Parker Meridien is any indication, it will be a lot. They charge US$50 an hour just to rent the $400 machine. And if you want the full experience projected onto a wall with a personal trainer, look to pay US$120 an hour. I think that I speak for everyone here when I say, if I pay someone US$120 to play Wii Sports with me, the service had better induce some serious tennis elbow on their part. [usatoday via kotaku]