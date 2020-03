I imagine Dutch designer Sander Bokkinga stumbling around his garage when he had the artistic idea to make his Bok range of furniture. Everyone has strings of cable and old hosepipe lying around, but it takes some lateral thinking to stiffen it and tie it up to turn it into chairs, stools and lamps. They're all waterproof too, so can be used inside and out. Neat— though we do wonder about their comfiness. The collection is on show at the upcoming Milan Design Week. [Designboom]