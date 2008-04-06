Hookah Table Not What It Sounds Like, Thank Gawd

Not something that you frak your lady of the night on top of, nor anything to do with William Shatner, Adrian Zmed and Heather Locklear, the Hookah Table is a customised table that you can get high on, as well as under. Costing around US$600 bucks, there's a bowl on top, which I guess you can put the salt in when your folks come round for dinner, and four hoses for you and your mates to suck on after your Mum has done the washing up and the coast is clear. You can choose from loads of different finishes (sadly, Happy is not one of them) but I'm sure if Ms Locklear makes it to yours you could ask her if she's up for it. [Hookah Tables via BallerHouse]