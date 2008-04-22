Homebrew SNES Emulation Hits the Wii

SNES emulator SNES9X has been successfully ported to the Wii, allowing the core of original SNES fans, rapidly approaching middle-age as they are, to relive their gaming youths.

Information on the homebrew app is sketchy at the moment, but we do know that it features classic controller support and comes bundled with a whole swathe of other emulators for the Wii including: Genesis / Sega CD Emu, Master System / Game Gear Emu, PC Engine Emu, Rin Gameboy Channel, Emu Loader and Wii Paint. [DCEmu via Ubergizmo]