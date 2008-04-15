Home-Appliance Alarm Clocks, Wake You by Simulating Real Thing

Forget boring alarm clocks: now you can buy an alarm toy that looks like a washer, and shows bubbles and vibrates like it's on spin cycle to wake you. Or one that looks like a '60s fridge, but has a radio hidden inside, or even a blender that spins and plays '70s game show themes. How about an iron look-alike clock with a speaker on its foot, an FM radio and a plug to connect up your MP3 player? Or a stove version? They're dubbed "Homade," (no, seriously they are) all take AA batteries and are available for between US$17 and US$20. And you want one, you know you do. [Homeloo via DVice]