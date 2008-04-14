Hitachi Release Specs of Its Ultra-Thin Woo TV With Wireless Main Unit

We brought you the good news that Hitachi's swanky UT range of LCD TVs would be coming to the US, and now Hitachi has dished the dirt on their specifications. The 32-inch version will have a 1366 x 768 screen, versus the 1920 x 1080 of the bigger 37- and 42-inch versions. But all are just 1.4 inches deep (that'll be the Ultra Thin bit, then) and sport a 250GB internal HDD.

AU: Remember Australians, we have no chance of seeing this on our side of the pacific, seeing as how Hitachi pulled the pin on their Australian operations.

There's also an iVDR port for iVDR drive cartridges, dual tuners and DLNA and 1080p compatibility. The cleverest bit? Most of the TVs' guts are in a separate box, connected by Ultra Wide Band, which is presumably how they keep the screen so skinny. They've got black or white bezels, and are available from June in Japan, for US$2,670, US$3,360 and US$4,350. We don't have a date for their US release yet. [Akihabaranews and AV Watch]