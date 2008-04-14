How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Hitachi Release Specs of Its Ultra-Thin Woo TV With Wireless Main Unit

We brought you the good news that Hitachi's swanky UT range of LCD TVs would be coming to the US, and now Hitachi has dished the dirt on their specifications. The 32-inch version will have a 1366 x 768 screen, versus the 1920 x 1080 of the bigger 37- and 42-inch versions. But all are just 1.4 inches deep (that'll be the Ultra Thin bit, then) and sport a 250GB internal HDD.

AU: Remember Australians, we have no chance of seeing this on our side of the pacific, seeing as how Hitachi pulled the pin on their Australian operations.

There's also an iVDR port for iVDR drive cartridges, dual tuners and DLNA and 1080p compatibility. The cleverest bit? Most of the TVs' guts are in a separate box, connected by Ultra Wide Band, which is presumably how they keep the screen so skinny. They've got black or white bezels, and are available from June in Japan, for US$2,670, US$3,360 and US$4,350. We don't have a date for their US release yet. [Akihabaranews and AV Watch]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles