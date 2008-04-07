How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Hi Volt Antivirus Brings Unorthodox Safety Measure to Your Lappie

We've seen awesome Tesla coil art many times before, and the latest addition to the catalog is no exception. With Christmas decorations, a vehicle anti-theft device and allied soldiers all getting the Tesla treatment, it was only a matter of time before the humble laptop entered into the realms of electrical greatness. These images are titled Hi Volt Antivirus and there are three different effects on display. Our particular favourite is the High Intensity Professional version, which is pictured above. Check out the Original and Lite effects, as well as the inactive electrode surface in the gallery below. Jump in to learn what got the magic going.

HVantivirus1.jpgHVantivirusSetup3.jpgHVantivirusArc1.jpg

The electrode in the pic above was attached to a rotating apex, once turned on, the revolving surface was fed by an electricity supply, which gave rise to the effect above via a multiplier. Using various photography techniques, the images above were captured. Disconcertingly, the hot electrode was quite close to the user's face, maintaining a constant distance away by only a few centimeters. We have to ask; when will this madness stop? Electrocution is not cool. [Tesladownunder]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
apple ipad-air repairs

Apple Will Fix Your iPad Air For Free If You've Got Blank Screen Issues

Apple announced a new worldwide service program for 3rd generation iPad Air models that experience a strange problem with their screens. According to Apple, the screens on some iPads apparently flicker or flash before going blank permanently, which means bye-bye iPad.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles