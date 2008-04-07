Hi Volt Antivirus Brings Unorthodox Safety Measure to Your Lappie

We've seen awesome Tesla coil art many times before, and the latest addition to the catalog is no exception. With Christmas decorations, a vehicle anti-theft device and allied soldiers all getting the Tesla treatment, it was only a matter of time before the humble laptop entered into the realms of electrical greatness. These images are titled Hi Volt Antivirus and there are three different effects on display. Our particular favourite is the High Intensity Professional version, which is pictured above. Check out the Original and Lite effects, as well as the inactive electrode surface in the gallery below. Jump in to learn what got the magic going.

The electrode in the pic above was attached to a rotating apex, once turned on, the revolving surface was fed by an electricity supply, which gave rise to the effect above via a multiplier. Using various photography techniques, the images above were captured. Disconcertingly, the hot electrode was quite close to the user's face, maintaining a constant distance away by only a few centimeters. We have to ask; when will this madness stop? Electrocution is not cool. [Tesladownunder]