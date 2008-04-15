"Her" Chair Is Not For Him...Hopefully

Disney's Cinderella painted a pretty picture of a perverse scene—only the one girl in all the land with the perfectly-proportioned foot could fulfil the prince's grimy foot fetish. So you can consider the Her Chair a modern Cinderella equivalent...if Cinderella were to have dropped an ass-molded plastic chair during her race against midnight.

A sexier take on the influential Danish design of Verner Panton, just make sure that Cinderella doesn't gain any weight, or the fairy tale is over. [casamania via trendsnow]