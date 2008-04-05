Hands On Skyfire Windows Mobile Browser: It Definitely Doesn't Suck

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

During our brief hands on with the Skyfire mobile browser at CTIA, it actually lived up to most of its claims, and we walked away fairly impressed. We saw it on two different devices, though most of our time was on a Sprint HTC Mogul. Besides rendering media-heavy Giz with surprising snap (a feat that made the Instinct's browser cry), it churned out YouTube and Hulu videos like a champ. Zooming isn't quite as intuitive as Safari—you touch, a box pops up which you can drag around, then you touch again—but I was told they're working on making it more natural. Overall, it's definitely one for Windows Mobile users to watch, and we'll be getting some more time with it soon.

