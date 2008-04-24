Guitar Hero Robot Shows Just How Much Its Creators Love Achievements

These Electrical Engineering students at Texas A&M love Guitar Hero so much that they made a "robot," which is actually just some levers and switches and a circuit board set up on top of a Guitar Hero guitar, and a system that analyzes the video signal to determine when and where to hit the notes. The end result is a bot that can get a very respectable 96% on some hard- arse songs, negating the need for a human player to get all the crazy achievements in Guitar Hero 3. We would have suggested these college kids go get drunk and laid instead of spending their time building a Guitar Hero robot, but then we remembered that they're Electrical Engineering majors. [Slashbot]