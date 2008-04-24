GRL Documentary Switches Us Onto Electronic Street Art

Never heard of the Graffiti Research Lab? Well, if we tell you they were wrongly suspected of being involved in the Boston LED Mooninite mess, and their self-declared mission statement is to be "dedicated to outfitting graffiti writers, pranksters, artists and protestors with open source tools for urban communication" do you have more of a clue? A documentary is due out soon on the work of these technology-mad urban artists, and the video shows a few snippets from it. It's pretty fascinating. We're tempted to strap some magnets, batteries and LEDs together and start decorating boring urban steel things with glowing throwies right away. The film premieres at MoMA in New York on May 4th. [BoingBoingTV]