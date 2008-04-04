Griffin ClearBoost iPhone Case Reviewed (Verdict: Who Do You Believe?)

Griffin's new ClearBoost case promises protection and a cellular signal boost for the iPhone, but does it deliver on those promises? Well, that would depend on who you believe. iLounge claims that the signal boost works, but not under the weakest signal conditions. Crunchgear, on the other hand, called the signal booster "one of the greatest scams perpetrated on mankind since the Kennedy assassination." Hmm...strong words. However, both agreed that the case itself was decent, so at least you have that for your US$30. As for the question about who to believe, Giz will be posting a tiebreaker review soon. [iLounge and Crunchgear]