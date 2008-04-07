Google's Zurich HQ: Office Fun For Everyone... Who Works There, Anyway

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Ever looked around your office and thought "surely there's a better way than this soulless cubicle hell?" Well, there probably isn't. Unless you happen to work for Google in their Swiss HQ, that is. Because, frankly, their new office is awe-inspiringly amazing: it's an exercise in lateral-thinking, creativity-run-wild interior design. Slides to the canteen, cable-car meeting rooms, beanbags, fake snow, a multitude of colours. Check it out... you'll be as filled with envy as an envious person with a degree in enviousness.

Picture 8Picture 9Picture 10Picture 11Picture 26Picture 25Picture 20Picture 24Picture 23Picture 22Picture 21Picture 18Picture 19Picture 17Picture 15Picture 16Picture 12Picture 14Picture 13Picture 6Picture 7Picture 5Picture 4Picture 3

See what I mean? Presumably it makes for a happy, fun-filled workforce. How they ever get time to do any work I don't know. Still, I work from my couch, so I could always put a slide in somewhere, and stick a bunch of beanbags about the place. It wouldn't quite have the same effect, though. [Swissmiss]

