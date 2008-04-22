How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Gold MacBook Air Has Bejeweled Rainbow Apple

Behold the 24 karat gold MacBook Air with a bejeweled version of the classic rainbow Apple. Why anyone would want a heavier, fingerprint-magnet version of a MacBook Air except a rich oil tycoon from the United Arab Emirates, I don't know. But even while all the shiny gold and coloured sapphires may look tacky at first, I have to admit that it actually looks kind of cool when you see the whole thing. See it, along with all the info about the bling job and price, after the jump.

OK, so maybe it only looks cool if a) you just woke up from a 1977s cocaine-induced coma after a night in Studio 54, b) you can't resist the allure of the rainbow Apple and wear gold underpants, c) you were Snoop Dogg's stylist in Sensual Seduction or d) all of the above. Either way, I wonder how many kilos all that gold adds to the Air, and how many dollars it would subtract from my wallet.

Update: We talked with Alex Wiley from Computer Choppers, who gave us all the answers: "The weight hasn't noticeably changed since its plating. The jewellery may add an ounce or two, if that." According to Alex, the Air is a standard 1.6ghz/2gb/80GB, with a 24-karat gold plating, polished exterior, and flat/crystallite interior. The price: $5000 USD (including the new MBA). "Diamonds and jewelry depend on what the customer asks for," Alex points out, "the rainbow is 14-karat gold with 3.8ctw sapphires and adds another $3000 USD." The coolest thing: "You should see it light up when the screen turns on." [Computer Choppers]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles