Every aspiring Banksy has run into the same problem at some point in time—he or she has defaced public property beautifully, but no one wandering the area at night can see it. With the power of design brand Suck UK's glow in the dark Graffiti, however, this quandary will affect the noble street artist no more. Now every miscreant's scribbles will be admired by the general public, no matter what time it is. No word on pricing, but the product should be available soon. [Suck UK]