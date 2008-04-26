How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Glossy Black iPhone 3G is Just a Third-Party Case

The first allegedly-leaked shots of the 3G iPhone arrived earlier this month. Yesterday, Engadget claimed that the iPhone was going to look all black and shiny, like in the photo. (Although they didn't say that was a photo of the said unit.) Today, what we know for sure is that the thing in the photo is just a protection case available for the current iPhone out of Hong Kong. While it's logical to assume that 3G will be in the next iPhone, we still have to wait to see if its all-black colour, the GPS, or any of the other predictions are true or not. [winandmac]

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
apple ipad-air repairs

Apple Will Fix Your iPad Air For Free If You've Got Blank Screen Issues

Apple announced a new worldwide service program for 3rd generation iPad Air models that experience a strange problem with their screens. According to Apple, the screens on some iPads apparently flicker or flash before going blank permanently, which means bye-bye iPad.

