Glossy Black iPhone 3G is Just a Third-Party Case

The first allegedly-leaked shots of the 3G iPhone arrived earlier this month. Yesterday, Engadget claimed that the iPhone was going to look all black and shiny, like in the photo. (Although they didn't say that was a photo of the said unit.) Today, what we know for sure is that the thing in the photo is just a protection case available for the current iPhone out of Hong Kong. While it's logical to assume that 3G will be in the next iPhone, we still have to wait to see if its all-black colour, the GPS, or any of the other predictions are true or not. [winandmac]