Glo Pillow Blinds You Awake, Saves your Marriage

The glo Pillow is an alarm clock (alarm pillow?) that wakes you up by shining a gradually intensifying light in your face for 40 minutes, until it reaches a blazing, blinding crescendo. If that sounds uncomfortable, your significant other smacking the crap out of you for smashing the snooze button every five minutes is probably worse (unless you're into that kind of thing). [embryo via idasia via Technabob]