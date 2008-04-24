How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Glo Pillow Blinds You Awake, Saves your Marriage

The glo Pillow is an alarm clock (alarm pillow?) that wakes you up by shining a gradually intensifying light in your face for 40 minutes, until it reaches a blazing, blinding crescendo. If that sounds uncomfortable, your significant other smacking the crap out of you for smashing the snooze button every five minutes is probably worse (unless you're into that kind of thing). [embryo via idasia via Technabob]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
apple ipad-air repairs

Apple Will Fix Your iPad Air For Free If You've Got Blank Screen Issues

Apple announced a new worldwide service program for 3rd generation iPad Air models that experience a strange problem with their screens. According to Apple, the screens on some iPads apparently flicker or flash before going blank permanently, which means bye-bye iPad.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles