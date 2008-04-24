Giant Robot Ready To Stop Giant Fires, Giantly

Sure, it's only a model of a dual-saw-wielding giant robot, but we can't help but to admire one man's vision of an autonomous future of fighting forest fires. The Forest Fire "Clear Cut" Robot (model) has 600 parts and took its creator 6 months to complete. What it represents is a tool prepared to slice and dice trees as necessary to stop the spread of flames in fictional, wilderness settings. Because remember, only you (and gigantic, badass robots with blades bigger than your body) can prevent forest fires. But it's mostly on the robots at this point, honestly. Here's a bonus pic:



[designer via bbgadgets]