How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Giant Robot Ready To Stop Giant Fires, Giantly

Sure, it's only a model of a dual-saw-wielding giant robot, but we can't help but to admire one man's vision of an autonomous future of fighting forest fires. The Forest Fire "Clear Cut" Robot (model) has 600 parts and took its creator 6 months to complete. What it represents is a tool prepared to slice and dice trees as necessary to stop the spread of flames in fictional, wilderness settings. Because remember, only you (and gigantic, badass robots with blades bigger than your body) can prevent forest fires. But it's mostly on the robots at this point, honestly. Here's a bonus pic:


[designer via bbgadgets]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
apple ipad-air repairs

Apple Will Fix Your iPad Air For Free If You've Got Blank Screen Issues

Apple announced a new worldwide service program for 3rd generation iPad Air models that experience a strange problem with their screens. According to Apple, the screens on some iPads apparently flicker or flash before going blank permanently, which means bye-bye iPad.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles