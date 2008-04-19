Giant Chandelier Harnesses The Sun's Power For Electricity and Colour-Changing Abilities

This chandelier design by Christoph Klemmt is truly the superhero of lighting fixtures. Besides the obvious aesthetic qualities, the segments that make up the structure itself gradually change from clear to brightly coloured when struck by direct sunlight. It also gathers the power from the sun's rays and uses it to illuminate the LEDs scattered along the surface. The piece is currently on exhibit at the Milan furniture fair 2008, so I highly doubt that it will be available to place in your garden anytime soon. And even if it was, you probably couldn't afford it. Additional pic after the break.

[Project Or via Klemmt via The Design Blog]