Ghost in the Chair Design is Milky not Spooky

Designed to look like it's almost not really there, this "Ghost Chair" puts me more in mind of milk poured into water. It's pretty futuristic, in a curved-yet-straight, acrylic kind of way. It's apparently the first in a line of chairs and stools from designers Ralph Nauta and Lonneke Gordijn that will use this novel technique. We don't know if you'll be able to buy them, though they'd certainly make a dining set that would be a conversation starter. Conversations like: "These chairs look like someone's taken a glass of water and poured in ..." It's on display from the 16th to 21st April in the Salone del Mobile in Milan. [Designdrift via Yanko design]