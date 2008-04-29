How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Germans Dangerously Race Office Chairs Down a Hill for Sport

If there's a more illustrious sport to come out of Germany this year than office chair racing, I'd like to see it. The first ever German Championships in Office Chair Racing took place on Saturday in Bad Koenig-Zell, and it consisted of 70 people riding their office chairs down a 560-foot course without breaking their chair or themselves. The real tricks looked to be surviving the initial ramp and the second ramp further down the course that were designed to throw people off. Those crazy Germans! [Reuters]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
apple ipad-air repairs

Apple Will Fix Your iPad Air For Free If You've Got Blank Screen Issues

Apple announced a new worldwide service program for 3rd generation iPad Air models that experience a strange problem with their screens. According to Apple, the screens on some iPads apparently flicker or flash before going blank permanently, which means bye-bye iPad.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles