Germans Dangerously Race Office Chairs Down a Hill for Sport

If there's a more illustrious sport to come out of Germany this year than office chair racing, I'd like to see it. The first ever German Championships in Office Chair Racing took place on Saturday in Bad Koenig-Zell, and it consisted of 70 people riding their office chairs down a 560-foot course without breaking their chair or themselves. The real tricks looked to be surviving the initial ramp and the second ramp further down the course that were designed to throw people off. Those crazy Germans! [Reuters]