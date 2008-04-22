Georgian UAV Films its Own Demise in Russian MiG Attack

Apparently the latest twist in an ongoing tussle over separatist Abkhazia, this video shows an "unarmed, umanned aerial vehicle" belonging to the Georgian Interior Ministry performing "basic reconnaissance over Georgian territory," according to the Georgians. Whether or not you believe the details in that statement, it's pretty hard to argue with what happens at around 30 seconds into the clip. A Russian MiG29 fighter aircraft shows up, looses off an air to air missile and blows the UAV out of the sky ... on camera. Though we imagine the political fallout is going to be messy, the sight of the missile streaking toward the lens is both chilling and awe-inspiring. [Danger Room]