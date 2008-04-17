GeeWhiz Condom Catheter Still Gives Me the Willies

You know why I never wanna have a heart attack or prostate problems? The catheter. You know which one I'm talking about. Just the thought makes my junk burn. Enter this year's truly deserving Medical Design Excellence award winner, the GeeWhiz Condom Catheter. No more tubes twisted and crammed into tiny holes they don't belong in. GeeWhiz is leak proof, requires no adhesives and is easy to slip on or off. And did we mention the nurse doesn't have to jam a tube into your cock? Invention of the year. [Medgadget]