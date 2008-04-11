Gas Pump Entertainment Centre, Product of Bygone Era

The T39 Replica Gas Pump Entertainment Centre is not just for the car enthusiast who is obsessed with the 1940s. It's for the guy who wants to spend almost 2 Gs on his entertainment centre but never watch a TV bigger than 13 inches. Because while the gas pump's illuminated globe and retro styling are pretty cool for a garage, it's too skinny to either shelve a decent sized television or the various components to compliment a wall-mounted plasma. Some things just weren't meant to achieve the heralded status of entertainment centre. And alas, this US$1,775 gas pump replica is one of them. [product via luxurylaunches]