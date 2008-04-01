Garmin Comes to Samsung, Mobile Gets a Nuvi and Google Local Search Upgrade

Two bits of news have come out of the Garmin camp today—the first of which involves Samsung phones getting their own navigation software based on the Garmin Mobile(TM) XT platform. The software will be available on smartphones like the i780 in Europe and elsewhere starting sometime in the next few months. Futhermore, Garmin Mobile users will be treated to upgrades including a new Nuvi-like interface and the addition of Google Local search starting in July. Press releases are available after the break.
Garmin(R) Provides Navigator for Samsung Mobile Phones
LAS VEGAS, March 31 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ — Garmin International
Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN), the global leader in satellite
navigation, announced today that select Samsung mobile phones will have the
benefit of Garmin's intuitive turn-by-turn, voice-prompted navigation
directly on the phone. Samsung Mobile Navigator by Garmin is based on the
popular Garmin Mobile(TM) XT navigation software, and Samsung phones with
this navigation capability are expected to be available in Europe and other
parts of the world in several months. Garmin will display the Samsung i780
and other examples of its mobile phone navigation solutions April 1-3,
2008, at the CTIA Wireless trade show in Las Vegas.
"Garmin is pleased to offer Samsung users a rich navigation experience
with the same intuitive user interface found on other Garmin personal
navigation devices," said Roger Jollis, Garmin's director of OEM & mobile
marketing. "Garmin's on-board and off-board phone navigation solutions are
now available on over 500 different handsets, including Samsung mobile
phones."
"We are pleased to provide Garmin's advanced navigation feature on
Samsung's i780 and other Windows Mobile based smartphones recently
introduced to the European market. As navigation features become rapidly
popular among various mobile features, Samsung is continuously investing to
provide the best of experience to our consumers," said YongBae Lee, vice
president of mobile communication division, Samsung Electronics, of Samsung
Electronics.
Marketed in major European countries, the Samsung i780 has a sleek
design packed with the latest in business and consumer features including
global positioning system (GPS) navigation, fast HSDPA and EDGE
connectivity, Bluetooth, 802.11b and g wireless capabilities, full touch
screen with stylus, QWERTY key pad, Microsoft Windows Mobile 6.0
Professional operating system, 2.0-megapixel camera and front camera for
video calls. The i780 also delivers full Internet browsing, MP3 music and
FM radio.
The Garmin navigation software is on a plug-and-play microSD card, and
once a customer loads the card into the phone, the software automatically
installs. Customers may then use their phone to receive voice-prompted,
turn-by-turn directions to their destination. A 3D moving map on the
phone's display shows the user exactly where they are, and if a turn is
missed along the way, Samsung Mobile Navigator by Garmin automatically
calculates a new route. Users may key in a specific street address or
search millions of points of interest (POI) — places like hotels,
restaurants, shopping, and tourist attractions. Customers can also dial the
POI's phone number automatically — for reservations, hours of operation,
or other information.
Those using Samsung Mobile Navigator by Garmin also have access to
Garmin Online(TM), a free and subscription based online service that offers
dynamic content such as traffic, weather forecasts and safety cameras.
Garmin Online content varies by region.
LAS VEGAS, March 31 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ — Garmin International
Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN), the global leader in satellite
navigation, announced today upgrades to Garmin Mobile that include a new
user-friendly interface and Google Local(TM) search. These upgrades will be
available on a variety of handsets and platforms including BlackBerry,
Symbian and Windows Mobile smartphones. These new features are in addition
to a long list of rich features and real-time content included with Garmin
Mobile's current subscription based service that includes turn-by-turn,
voice prompted directions, as well as traffic, weather conditions and
forecasts, fuel prices and more. Garmin will display the Garmin Mobile
enhancements at its CTIA Wireless trade show booth (#6639) in Las Vegas,
Nevada, April 1-3, 2008.
When the new Garmin Mobile application is launched, customers will
first notice the new nuvi-like interface, with "Where To?" and "View Map"
icons on the smartphone display. Once "Where To?" is selected, colorful
icons such as "Address," "Recent Finds," "Food and Hotel" and "Google
Local" streamline the number of keystrokes required before selecting a
destination and receiving turn-by-turn, voice-prompted directions. If a
turn is missed en route, Garmin Mobile automatically recalculates the route
based on the user's current location. Garmin Mobile has an extensive points
of interest database — places like hotels, restaurants, ATMs, gas
stations, airports, and more — thanks to the over six-million integrated
points of interest and Google Local search. Garmin Mobile is also
integrated with the phone's address book so that users can navigate
directly to a contact's address stored on their smartphone.
The Google Local search capability lets users harness points of
interest information via the World Wide Web. It allows users to look for
locations by typing in key word searches as they would if they were on
their desktop computer. If looking for a coffee shop with free Wi-Fi
access, simply type the phrase in the search box and a list of venues will
appear based on proximity to the user's current location. In addition,
Garmin has created a "quick search" feature that lets users search Google
Local via categories — such as food, lodging, fuel, and more — rather
than typing a word or phrase into the Google Local search box. Detailed
information can be displayed including descriptions, business address &
phone numbers, and a user-contributed rating, where applicable. Once the
user selects a location, they can save the destination to their favorites
folder, call the destination, or navigate to it with Garmin's intuitive
turn-by-turn, voice-prompted directions.
In addition to navigation, Garmin Mobile includes free access to
constantly-updating information like real-time traffic, fuel prices,
weather forecasts, and more.
Since Garmin Mobile is a subscription based solution, mapping data is
stored on Garmin's servers, not on the device itself. Therefore, customers
have the advantage of the most up-to-date mapping information available
directly from Garmin's servers. In order to access Garmin's network, the
smartphone must have a data plan for network access.
