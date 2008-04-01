Garmin Comes to Samsung, Mobile Gets a Nuvi and Google Local Search Upgrade

Two bits of news have come out of the Garmin camp today—the first of which involves Samsung phones getting their own navigation software based on the Garmin Mobile(TM) XT platform. The software will be available on smartphones like the i780 in Europe and elsewhere starting sometime in the next few months. Futhermore, Garmin Mobile users will be treated to upgrades including a new Nuvi-like interface and the addition of Google Local search starting in July. Press releases are available after the break.

Garmin(R) Provides Navigator for Samsung Mobile Phones OLATHE, KA UNITED STATES LAS VEGAS, March 31 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ — Garmin International

Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN), the global leader in satellite

navigation, announced today that select Samsung mobile phones will have the

benefit of Garmin's intuitive turn-by-turn, voice-prompted navigation

directly on the phone. Samsung Mobile Navigator by Garmin is based on the

popular Garmin Mobile(TM) XT navigation software, and Samsung phones with

this navigation capability are expected to be available in Europe and other

parts of the world in several months. Garmin will display the Samsung i780

and other examples of its mobile phone navigation solutions April 1-3,

2008, at the CTIA Wireless trade show in Las Vegas. (Logo: http://www.newscom.com/cgi-bin/prnh/20061026/CGTH082LOGO) "Garmin is pleased to offer Samsung users a rich navigation experience

with the same intuitive user interface found on other Garmin personal

navigation devices," said Roger Jollis, Garmin's director of OEM & mobile

marketing. "Garmin's on-board and off-board phone navigation solutions are

now available on over 500 different handsets, including Samsung mobile

phones." "We are pleased to provide Garmin's advanced navigation feature on

Samsung's i780 and other Windows Mobile based smartphones recently

introduced to the European market. As navigation features become rapidly

popular among various mobile features, Samsung is continuously investing to

provide the best of experience to our consumers," said YongBae Lee, vice

president of mobile communication division, Samsung Electronics, of Samsung

Electronics. Marketed in major European countries, the Samsung i780 has a sleek

design packed with the latest in business and consumer features including

global positioning system (GPS) navigation, fast HSDPA and EDGE

connectivity, Bluetooth, 802.11b and g wireless capabilities, full touch

screen with stylus, QWERTY key pad, Microsoft Windows Mobile 6.0

Professional operating system, 2.0-megapixel camera and front camera for

video calls. The i780 also delivers full Internet browsing, MP3 music and

FM radio. The Garmin navigation software is on a plug-and-play microSD card, and

once a customer loads the card into the phone, the software automatically

installs. Customers may then use their phone to receive voice-prompted,

turn-by-turn directions to their destination. A 3D moving map on the

phone's display shows the user exactly where they are, and if a turn is

missed along the way, Samsung Mobile Navigator by Garmin automatically

calculates a new route. Users may key in a specific street address or

search millions of points of interest (POI) — places like hotels,

restaurants, shopping, and tourist attractions. Customers can also dial the

POI's phone number automatically — for reservations, hours of operation,

or other information. Those using Samsung Mobile Navigator by Garmin also have access to

Garmin Online(TM), a free and subscription based online service that offers

dynamic content such as traffic, weather forecasts and safety cameras.

Garmin Online content varies by region.

Garmin Mobile(TM) Application to Offer New Features on BlackBerry, Symbian and Windows Mobile Smartphones OLATHE, KA UNITED STATES LAS VEGAS, March 31 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ — Garmin International

Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN), the global leader in satellite

navigation, announced today upgrades to Garmin Mobile that include a new

user-friendly interface and Google Local(TM) search. These upgrades will be

available on a variety of handsets and platforms including BlackBerry,

Symbian and Windows Mobile smartphones. These new features are in addition

to a long list of rich features and real-time content included with Garmin

Mobile's current subscription based service that includes turn-by-turn,

voice prompted directions, as well as traffic, weather conditions and

forecasts, fuel prices and more. Garmin will display the Garmin Mobile

enhancements at its CTIA Wireless trade show booth (#6639) in Las Vegas,

Nevada, April 1-3, 2008. (Logo: http://www.newscom.com/cgi-bin/prnh/20061026/CGTH082LOGO) When the new Garmin Mobile application is launched, customers will

first notice the new nuvi-like interface, with "Where To?" and "View Map"

icons on the smartphone display. Once "Where To?" is selected, colorful

icons such as "Address," "Recent Finds," "Food and Hotel" and "Google

Local" streamline the number of keystrokes required before selecting a

destination and receiving turn-by-turn, voice-prompted directions. If a

turn is missed en route, Garmin Mobile automatically recalculates the route

based on the user's current location. Garmin Mobile has an extensive points

of interest database — places like hotels, restaurants, ATMs, gas

stations, airports, and more — thanks to the over six-million integrated

points of interest and Google Local search. Garmin Mobile is also

integrated with the phone's address book so that users can navigate

directly to a contact's address stored on their smartphone. The Google Local search capability lets users harness points of

interest information via the World Wide Web. It allows users to look for

locations by typing in key word searches as they would if they were on

their desktop computer. If looking for a coffee shop with free Wi-Fi

access, simply type the phrase in the search box and a list of venues will

appear based on proximity to the user's current location. In addition,

Garmin has created a "quick search" feature that lets users search Google

Local via categories — such as food, lodging, fuel, and more — rather

than typing a word or phrase into the Google Local search box. Detailed

information can be displayed including descriptions, business address &

phone numbers, and a user-contributed rating, where applicable. Once the

user selects a location, they can save the destination to their favorites

folder, call the destination, or navigate to it with Garmin's intuitive

turn-by-turn, voice-prompted directions. In addition to navigation, Garmin Mobile includes free access to

constantly-updating information like real-time traffic, fuel prices,

weather forecasts, and more. Since Garmin Mobile is a subscription based solution, mapping data is

stored on Garmin's servers, not on the device itself. Therefore, customers

have the advantage of the most up-to-date mapping information available

directly from Garmin's servers. In order to access Garmin's network, the

smartphone must have a data plan for network access.

[PRNewswire and PRNewswire]