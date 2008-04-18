Funny...That Cloud Makes Me Want to Talk to My Doctor About Viagra

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Just when you thought advertising couldn't invade our lives any further, a new company has repurposed artificial snow-making machines to create "Flogo"—ads that look and float like clouds. Each Flogo is made using a mixture of soap-based foams and lighter-than-air gases pumped through a snow machine fitted with a computer designed stencil in the shape of the desired ad.

Flogos can be cranked out at the rate of one every 15 seconds and they can float for miles—making them a unique and appealing way for businesses to advertise. However, renting a machine doesn't come cheap. One day of cloud-making will set you back at least US$2500. [Flogo via LiveScience]

