Funny...That Cloud Makes Me Want to Talk to My Doctor About Viagra

Just when you thought advertising couldn't invade our lives any further, a new company has repurposed artificial snow-making machines to create "Flogo"—ads that look and float like clouds. Each Flogo is made using a mixture of soap-based foams and lighter-than-air gases pumped through a snow machine fitted with a computer designed stencil in the shape of the desired ad.

Flogos can be cranked out at the rate of one every 15 seconds and they can float for miles—making them a unique and appealing way for businesses to advertise. However, renting a machine doesn't come cheap. One day of cloud-making will set you back at least US$2500. [Flogo via LiveScience]