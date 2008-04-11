How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Fujitsu Gets Into the Wooden Laptop Business for Milan Furniture Show

This rather worthy-looking laptop is Fujitsu's WoodShell. Made with cedar wood, it's part of the Japan Design Innovation 2008 exhibit at the Salone Internazionale Del Mobile in Milan, an event for furniture strokers everywhere. There's a picture of the WoodShell with its lid down below, and you've got to love Fujitsu's take on a generic 70s sci-fi font, not to mention its black-and-red-ness.

At last year's Salone Internazionale Del Mobile, you may remember that Sony got all hot and heavy with a bunch of master craftsmen. The event takes place from April 16 to 20, and we'll keep our beadies out for all the best stuff on show. [Impress]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles