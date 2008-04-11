Fujitsu Gets Into the Wooden Laptop Business for Milan Furniture Show

This rather worthy-looking laptop is Fujitsu's WoodShell. Made with cedar wood, it's part of the Japan Design Innovation 2008 exhibit at the Salone Internazionale Del Mobile in Milan, an event for furniture strokers everywhere. There's a picture of the WoodShell with its lid down below, and you've got to love Fujitsu's take on a generic 70s sci-fi font, not to mention its black-and-red-ness.

At last year's Salone Internazionale Del Mobile, you may remember that Sony got all hot and heavy with a bunch of master craftsmen. The event takes place from April 16 to 20, and we'll keep our beadies out for all the best stuff on show. [Impress]