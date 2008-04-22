The iMac has spawned a couple of lookalikes in the past, but none quite so similar to it as Fujitsu's new FMV F-A50. Ok, so it's the previous gen white iMac we're talking about, but look at that slot-loading DVD drive... right where it should be! We almost prefer the design of the Fujitsu's stand too, since it allows you to adjust the height of the unit as well as the tilt: one better than the iMac. Check out its specs below, after ogling its sleekness in the gallery.
Fujitsu FMV F-A50 is iMac's Younger PC Cousin
