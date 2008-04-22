How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Fujitsu FMV F-A50 is iMac's Younger PC Cousin

The iMac has spawned a couple of lookalikes in the past, but none quite so similar to it as Fujitsu's new FMV F-A50. Ok, so it's the previous gen white iMac we're talking about, but look at that slot-loading DVD drive... right where it should be! We almost prefer the design of the Fujitsu's stand too, since it allows you to adjust the height of the unit as well as the tilt: one better than the iMac. Check out its specs below, after ogling its sleekness in the gallery.

fujitsuFa509fujitsuFa508fujitsuFa507fujitsuFa501fujitsuFa505fujitsuFa502fujitsuFa503fujitsuFa504fujitsuFa506

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles